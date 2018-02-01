Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

5 Karns City students charged in sexting case

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

State police in Butler County charged five Karns City School District students in connection with a sexting case.

The students range in age from 12 to 15, and were not identified. They are from Petrolia, East Brady, and Chicora, state police said.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1 and Jan. 25.

According to state police, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl sent nude pictures of themselves to two boys, ages 14 and 15.

The pictures then were sent to a 13-year-old boy, and other children, which state police said made the two girls also victims.

All five were charged with summary offenses of transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor through Judge Lewis Stoughton's office.

The Karns City Area School District covers parts of Butler, Armstrong and Clarion counties, with most of the district in Butler County.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

