Regional

Grants available to communities hurt by coal downturn

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Appalachian Regional Commission is making up to $20 million available to communities that have been hurt by the decline in the U.S. coal industry.

The agency issued a request for proposals Thursday for its POWER Initiative, which stands for Partnerships for Opportunity, Workforce and Economic Revitalization.

POWER is a federally funded initiative that provides grants to communities that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal-fired power plants and coal-related supply chain industries.

Priority areas for funding proposals include: developing a competitive workforce, enhancing access to broadband internet services, fostering entrepreneurial activities and developing industry clusters.

More information, including eligibility requirements, application deadlines and grant guidance, is available at www.arc.gov/power.

The agency is offering five free public workshops on the POWER Initiative, including one in California Borough on Feb. 14.

Registration is required to attend the workshops and is available at www.arc.gov/workshops.

The agency also will host a free webinar series in February about the grant process.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

