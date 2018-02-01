Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Washington County officials warn of carfentanil overdoses

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Washington County officials are warning the public about the increasing prevalence of carfentanil as the cause of overdose deaths.

Officials say carfentanil, an opioid, is lethal in “extremely small amounts.”

The Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone and Washington Coroner Timothy Warco said the drug was found as the cause of two deaths that appear to be drug overdoses. They also suspect it to be the cause of a third death that is still under investigation.

All three deaths happened in January.

Officials say carfentanil has gained attention as an elephant tranquilizer and has been responsible for large numbers of people dying in a small area.

The coroner and district attorney's offices are issuing this information as a warning to the public that there is no way for an addicted person buying illegal drugs on the street to know what they are buying.

Warco and Vittone encourage people who are addicted to opioids to avoid buying illegal drugs and to seek help by contacting the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission at 1-800-247-8379.

The Washington Drug & Alcohol Commission can assist with detox, locating effective treatment and can provide financial assistance for treatment. They can be reached at 1-800-247-8379.

