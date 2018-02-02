Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Snow bands, biting cold make for hazardous commute

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
Courtesy WPXI/Gabriella DeLuca
Jut outside of the Liberty tubes in Pittsburgh early morning Feb. 2, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

Plummeting temperatures, overnight snow showers and ice caused slippery conditions on some roads as more snow bursts are forecasted for the Friday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Moon.

Some major roadways were salted and in good condition, but secondary roads weren't so good, according to reports throughout the region.

Because of road conditions, some school districts issued two-hour delays. To learn more, visit WPXI .

The temperature at 6 a.m. was 15 degrees with wind chills in the single digits.

About an inch of snow fell throughout the night in some sections of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to Fred McMullen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The temperatures will hit a high of 18 degrees Friday, then a high in the lower 30s on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

