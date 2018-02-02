Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Actual meteorologists disagree on groundhog's winter forecast

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

When it comes to long-range winter forecasts, you may be inclined to listen more closely to trained meteorologists than a supposedly ancient groundhog who communicates solely through his public relations team.

But not even the professionals agree on whether there will indeed be six more weeks of winter this year.

Whether the National Weather Service in Moon Township agrees with Punxsutawney Phil depends on the interpretation of his shadow-spotting and what's meant by "six more weeks of winter." The six weeks from the technical end of winter, March 20, will be warmer and wetter than usual, meteorologist John Darnley said.

"He's calling for 'six more weeks,' and we're calling for temperatures to be slightly above normal for March-April-May, and precipitation slightly above normal for a warmer, wetter start to spring," Darnley said.

Based on the U.S. national average temperature, Punxsutawney Phil's predictions have been 50 percent accurate over the last 10 years, the weather service said.

Darnley said the breakup of La Nina — the cooler portion of a cyclical pattern of sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean — should allow warmer air to flow back into the region from the Gulf of Mexico toward late April and early May.

"Right now, we're influenced more by the cold air from Canada and the Great Lakes, but that will switch," he said.

Max Vido, a long-range forecaster at State College-based AccuWeather, has predictions that fell more in line with Phil: La Nina's breakdown would have less effect than the shifting Polar Vortex, which Vido said would keep the area colder for a while.

"You're going to have more cold bouts. ... Winter does look like it's going to hang on," Vido said.

AccuWeather looks to March 1 as the time when weather typically starts to shift from winter to spring, but Vido said the Pittsburgh region could expect light to moderate snow past that date.

"I see that persisting on the chillier side well into April," he said. "It's a year when we could see a couple snow events in March. ... A bleak beginning to spring."

Both agencies agreed that winter will remain in the short term, with Darnley noting that Pittsburgh could get more snow this Sunday with cold temperatures lingering at or below freezing until next Thursday.

"There's still a lot of cold weather out there before we get to March-April-May," he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club inner circle member John Grusky wears a thermometer around his neck as he makes the trek to Gobblers Knob for the celebration of the 132nd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club inner circle member John Grusky wears a thermometer around his neck as he makes the trek to Gobblers Knob for the celebration of the 132nd Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths co-handler, left front, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths co-handler, left front, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 132nd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me