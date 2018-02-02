District attorney: Carfentanil in Washington County deaths could have been mixed with cocaine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The deadly carfentanil tied to at least two overdose deaths in Washington County last month could have been mixed with cocaine, according to the district attorney.

In an alert put out Thursday night, District Attorney Eugene Vittone and county Coroner Tim Warco advised that the toxicology reports for two January overdose deaths came back positive for carfentanil, an opioid used as an elephant tranquilizer that is 5,000 more powerful that heroin.

Authorities suspect a third overdose from last month will also reveal carfentanil once the toxicology tests are completed.

Vittone said that toxicology also revealed cocaine in the victims' blood, meaning the carfentanil could have been mixed with cocaine.

He stressed that the cocaine and the carfentanil could have been taken separately or not even necessarily on the same day.

State police are investigating the deaths.

Cocaine laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its analogues has popped up in several states as of late, including Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

Vittone said that overdoses trend upward at the start of each month — hence the timing of the alert.

"Just in case they spike up again," he said. "This drug is so powerful and so deadly."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.