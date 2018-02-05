Snow, sudden freeze could make for slick morning commute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An early-morning plunge in temperatures that froze wet roads and got a light dusting of snow on top may make for a slow, slick commute Monday.

The National Weather Service in Moon reported that temperatures dropped very quickly from just above freezing to less than 20 degrees as a cold front and a short snowfall moved through the region overnight.

"It stuck to roads pretty quickly, and what water was on the roads froze as well," said meteorologist Mike Fries.

The weather left many roads with a light coating of snow and ice early Monday that could hamper morning commuters until salt and plow trucks can properly treat them all.

Quite a bit of snow on this stretch of 22 in Murrysville. Be careful driving this morning. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IZ4XigtANh — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 5, 2018

Sidewalks are very icy in Greensburg @WPXI pic.twitter.com/phMRCWPVTo — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 5, 2018

Perry Highway to Highland Avenue is snow covered & icy. Cars are taking it very slow going up and down the hills especially. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/j2Lagfr3fF — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 5, 2018

279 near East Street is totally clear, just wet. You shouldn't have any problems once you get to it. This is a big improvement from earlier this morning @WPXI pic.twitter.com/orIqPRklBq — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 5, 2018

Snow is picking up near Crane Ave & Banksville Rd. We also just saw a salt truck come down Crane. @WPXI we are hearing reports that Tropical Avenue is icy. pic.twitter.com/Rw8Ly9b43k — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 5, 2018

Some school districts were announcing delays Monday morning; check with Trib news partner WPXI-TV for a listing of all closings and delays as they come in.

The City of Pittsburgh had Public Works crews at "Snow Level 1," for a standard deployment of plows and salt trucks.

