Regional

Indiana County man sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 2 hours ago

A 33-year-old Indiana County man is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for more than a year between 2014 and 2015.

Stephen P. Mills of the Blairsville area is charged by state police in Indiana with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old in connection with the alleged incidents that began in February 2014 and 2015.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday by Trooper Deana Kirkland, the victim, who is now 16, told a county children and youth services case worker in a recent interview that Mills began assaulting her in February 2014.

Kirkland alleges that Mills told the victim “that he had feelings for her” after he saw a photograph of her attending her first formal school dance. Police allege the assaults continued through 2015.

Mills was arraigned before Blairsville District Judge Jennifer Rega and released on $25,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Feb. 21.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

