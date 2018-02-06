Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Snow geese reach Lancaster early; Westmoreland songbird migration still playing out

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Snow geese
Joe Kosack | Pennsylvania Game Commission
Snow geese

Updated 4 hours ago

Migratory snow geese began arriving in large numbers in eastern Pennsylvania this week, up to a month earlier than they usually put in an appearance on their way from points south to the Arctic tundra.

According to the state Game Commission, warmer weather and surrounding snow-free fields attracted 35,000 of the waterfowl on Jan. 29 to one of the prime stopover sites — the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County. But subsequent colder temperatures and frozen waters caused that number to fall to 7,500 three days later.

Early arrival of the snow geese has been a trend in recent years that could be linked to climate change — as has been postulated for changing migration habits of other geese that wing between Canada and Europe, notes Paul Bartell, professor of avian biology at Penn State.

The snow geese migration, Bartell said, “does seem in the last few years to have been earlier and earlier. They'll go up to the tundra region in northern Canada.”

Compared to Canada geese, who don't fly as far north, “They do have quite a bit more constraint on them,” he said. “They're trying to get up there as early as possible and still have a good habitat to lay their eggs.”

Snow geese don't frequent the Powdermill Nature Reserve in southeastern Westmoreland County. Most other birds that do, on average, didn't stray much from their normal migratory schedule in 2017, according to Luke DeGroote, avian ecologist and bird banding program coordinator at the reserve.

“There were a few birds that were earlier than we normally see, but I feel like it was in many ways an average year,” DeGroote said. “We had a warm spell, so our early migrants, the Eastern Phoebes, were early. Then we had a colder spell and rain in April, so the ones coming from South America were coming later.”

It's too soon to tell how this season's migration will pan out, he said.

While many look to spot a robin as a first sign of spring, DeGroote said the red-breasted bird actually never leaves for the winter — moving from the woods to backyards when the ground is soft enough to hunt for worms.

The dull-colored, tail-wagging Phoebe is a better indicator. “It's a flycatcher, so it can't be here until insects are around,” he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

