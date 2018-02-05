State ranger wins Keep America Beautiful national award
A state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources ranger won a national award from Keep America Beautiful.
Edward “Todd” Ottinger received the 2017 Environmental Officer Award at Keep America Beautiful's National Awards Ceremony in Dallas.
Keep America Beautiful said the award honors law enforcement professionals who have demonstrated commitment to community service in their approaches to enforcement of environmental laws and regulations.
Ottinger is a ranger at the Michaux State Forest District No. 1. The state forest is in Franklin and neighboring counties.
According to Keep America Beautiful, DCNR rangers are responsible for interpreting rules, regulations, laws, and policies that cover 2.2 million acres of state-maintained forest lands.
Ottinger worked with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to use surveillance cameras to deter illegal dumping within the forest district and worked with residents to build support in the community, establishing a network and creating enthusiasm for forest beautification.DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn congratulated Ottinger, saying, “This Keep America Beautiful award shows a very high bar has been set for both enforcement and education by the ranger.” The surveillance cameras used by Ottinger are on loan through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Illegal Dump Free PA program.
Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.