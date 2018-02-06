Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pittsburgh area gets slippery Tuesday commute; bigger storm on the way

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 5:45 a.m.
Bobby Clark of Greensburg shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of his North Maple Avenue home.
Joseph P. Napsha
Bobby Clark of Greensburg shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of his North Maple Avenue home.

Updated 4 hours ago

A snow band made for another slippery commute for the northern parts of the Pittsburgh metro area, but the National Weather Service was warning of a bigger storm behind it that could make Wednesday worse.

The light snow moved through the region early Tuesday morning and left a light coating in Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties, covering some roadways for the start of the morning commute, said Fred McMullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Some school districts delayed the start of classes Tuesday, for a complete list visit WPXI's website .

That system should have tapered off by 8 a.m., he said, but more was in the forecast.

"The big winter slop comes in tonight, after midnight," McMullen said. While salt and sunlight should clear the dusting from streets, the clouds and cold temperatures may not melt what snow accumulates on the ground.

Another storm will bring a heavier snow to the region overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, then switch over to sleet and freezing rain during the day before temperatures cool and it returns to snow Wednesday night.

Areas in Westmoreland and the eastern part of Allegheny County may get more rain than snow Wednesday, McMullen said, with Beaver and eastern Allegheny likely to be hit harder. A total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is expected, and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Pittsburgh has already gotten a total of 34 inches of snow this winter, according to the weather service. That was more than fell all winter in the 2016-17 season (32 inches) or the 2015-16 season (29.6 inches). The 30-year average snowfall is 41.4 inches.

The record was set in the winter of 1950-1951, when a total of 82 inches of snow fell. The most recent record-challenging year was 2009-2010, when the region got 77.4 inches of snow, the third-most since records started being kept in 1880. Nearly 49 inches of snow fell just in February 2010.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

