Police say New Castle man held at gunpoint, beaten for 10 hours

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Castle man was held at gunpoint and occasionally pistol-whipped over the course of 10 hours Monday by multiple suspects demanding his ATM card and PIN, police said.

The suspects believed the victim had money and tried robbing him at gunpoint, then took his ATM card and pistol-whipped him in an effort to make him give up his PIN code, New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Acting on a tip, officers raided the East Wallace Street apartment and arrested four suspects, Salem said. One threw a gun out the window as officers came in.

Police didn't believe the victim knew his attackers, and his injuries were not life-threatening. Officers arrested four suspects from the apartment and are seeking two others, but no names or charges were listed online as of Tuesday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.