Police: Fayette County argument ends with knife attack
Updated 13 hours ago
A domestic dispute in Franklin Township, Fayette County turned into an attempted stabbing last week, resulting in charges against both parties, state police said.
Police said Gregory Swiantek, 57, got into an argument last Thursday evening with Christy Freeman, 48, over her drinking, grabbing her at one point in the argument and striking her in the mouth, drawing blood.
Freeman responded by grabbing a large kitchen knife and trying to slash and stab Swiantek, police said.
State Police charged both Swiantek and Freeman with one count each of simple assault and harassment. Swiantek's bond was set at $7,500 and Freeman's was $10,000; online court records don't show whether they were still being held at the Fayette County Prison.
