Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Shale could make U.S. net energy exporter, agency says

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
The Poseidon well pad in Penn Township.
Submitted photo
The Poseidon well pad in Penn Township.
The Poseidon well pad in Penn Township.
Submitted photo
The Poseidon well pad in Penn Township.

Updated 4 hours ago

Continued development of the Marcellus, Utica and other shale structures in the United States will help change the country from a net energy importer to a net exporter, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday.

In its Annual Energy Outlook , the agency makes several different projections of what could happen in the future based on different assumptions about technology improvements, economic shifts and demographic trends.

Its “reference” projection estimates that the country becomes a net energy exporter four years from now mainly due to growth in natural gas supply.

The nation has been a net importer of energy since 1953.

Most of the alternative scenarios also have the country becoming a net exporter. Some predict that happening earlier due to faster growth in oil and gas production.

Energy consumption is tied to economic growth. The reference projection has the gross domestic product growing by 2 percent per year and energy consumption growing at 0.4 percent per year.

The most optimistic prediction has the GDP growing by 2.6 percent per year and energy consumption growing by 0.7 percent per year.

The reference case estimates that energy production will increase an average of 0.8 percent per year, which is higher than estimated consumption growth in both scenarios.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me