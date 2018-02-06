Shale could make U.S. net energy exporter, agency says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Continued development of the Marcellus, Utica and other shale structures in the United States will help change the country from a net energy importer to a net exporter, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday.

In its Annual Energy Outlook , the agency makes several different projections of what could happen in the future based on different assumptions about technology improvements, economic shifts and demographic trends.

Its “reference” projection estimates that the country becomes a net energy exporter four years from now mainly due to growth in natural gas supply.

The nation has been a net importer of energy since 1953.

Most of the alternative scenarios also have the country becoming a net exporter. Some predict that happening earlier due to faster growth in oil and gas production.

Energy consumption is tied to economic growth. The reference projection has the gross domestic product growing by 2 percent per year and energy consumption growing at 0.4 percent per year.

The most optimistic prediction has the GDP growing by 2.6 percent per year and energy consumption growing by 0.7 percent per year.

The reference case estimates that energy production will increase an average of 0.8 percent per year, which is higher than estimated consumption growth in both scenarios.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.