Minor damage from fire at Summit Academy in Butler County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An employee using a blow torch to thaw a frozen pipe accidentally started a fire at Summit Academy in Summit Township, Butler County, Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained and put out without significant damage, said spokesman Dick Roberts.

“There was no damage to the building,” he said.

Numerous Butler County fire units were sent to the school at about 9:40 a.m. County 911 said units were still at the school about an hour later.

In addition to Herman firefighters, 911 dispatched units from East Butler, Lick Hill, Saxonburg, South Butler and Oneida Valley.

The academy is a private school for juvenile offenders. It has about 300 students in grades 9-12.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.