Police: Armstrong County woman, 75, stabbed man, beat him and woman with stick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 75-year-old Armstrong County woman is being held in the county jail because police say she hit two people with a stick and stabbed one of them.

Barbara Elizabeth Croyle, of Wayne Township is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, marijuana possession and related charges.

Police say Croyle was standing outside of her home with a Rural Valley firefighter Saturday, when she told them that she had struck two people inside the house with a stick but that she hadn't stabbed anyone.

However, when police entered the home they found Kenneth Hockenberry, 58, of Wayne Township with a stab wound in his abdomen. Police say Hockenberry said Croyle also hit him in the head with a stick.

A second victim, Theresa Gates, 54, also of Wayne, told police that when Croyle hit her in the head with a stick she momentarily lost consciousness.

Police said Croyle told them she only hit Gates and stabbed Hockenberry because they attacked her. Court documents indicate that Croyle had scratch marks around her neck and that Gates may have pushed her into a wall.

Hockenberry was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, pot possession and related charges.

When officers questioned Croyle, they say she further admitted to officers that she was carrying a small amount of marijuana that she said belonged to the Gates.

Troopers say Gates pocketed the small amount of marijuana that troopers had placed on a table while police were questioning Croyle.

Police say Gates produced the pot when questioned; she was charged with possession and tampering with evidence.

Croyle also faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

She and Hockenberry will both have a preliminary hearing in Rural Valley before District Judge Kevin McCausland on Feb. 13.

Gates will appear before McCausland on March 13.

Gates is out of police custody on bond, but Croyle and Hockenberry were in the Armstrong County Jail on Tuesday after failing to make bail.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.