Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Regional

Police: Armstrong County woman, 75, stabbed man, beat him and woman with stick

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A 75-year-old Armstrong County woman is being held in the county jail because police say she hit two people with a stick and stabbed one of them.

Barbara Elizabeth Croyle, of Wayne Township is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, marijuana possession and related charges.

Police say Croyle was standing outside of her home with a Rural Valley firefighter Saturday, when she told them that she had struck two people inside the house with a stick but that she hadn't stabbed anyone.

However, when police entered the home they found Kenneth Hockenberry, 58, of Wayne Township with a stab wound in his abdomen. Police say Hockenberry said Croyle also hit him in the head with a stick.

A second victim, Theresa Gates, 54, also of Wayne, told police that when Croyle hit her in the head with a stick she momentarily lost consciousness.

Police said Croyle told them she only hit Gates and stabbed Hockenberry because they attacked her. Court documents indicate that Croyle had scratch marks around her neck and that Gates may have pushed her into a wall.

Hockenberry was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, pot possession and related charges.

When officers questioned Croyle, they say she further admitted to officers that she was carrying a small amount of marijuana that she said belonged to the Gates.

Troopers say Gates pocketed the small amount of marijuana that troopers had placed on a table while police were questioning Croyle.

Police say Gates produced the pot when questioned; she was charged with possession and tampering with evidence.

Croyle also faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

She and Hockenberry will both have a preliminary hearing in Rural Valley before District Judge Kevin McCausland on Feb. 13.

Gates will appear before McCausland on March 13.

Gates is out of police custody on bond, but Croyle and Hockenberry were in the Armstrong County Jail on Tuesday after failing to make bail.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me