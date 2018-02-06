Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Voter registration deadline approaching in Saccone, Lamb contest

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, are running for Congress in a March 13 special election.
Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District
Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District

Updated 4 hours ago

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming special Congressional election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb is quickly approaching.

Saccone, of Elizabeth Township, and Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, are vying to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in the 18th Congressional District.

Residents of the district wishing to vote in the March 13 special election must be registered by Feb. 12, the Allegheny County Elections Division announced Tuesday.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation must also notify the elections division by Feb. 12.

The district includes parts of Greene, Washington, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 24,000 registered voters.

Murphy held the seat for about 15 years. He resigned in October, after details of an affair he had became public, including the allegation that the pro-life Republican asked his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

To qualify to vote, one must be a United States citizen at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election, and 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

