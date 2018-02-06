Voter registration deadline approaching in Saccone, Lamb contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County residents who have questions or would like to verify their registration status may call the Elections Division at 412-350-4510 or visit www.alleghenycounty.us/elections .

• Registration-by-mail forms also may be used to register or to change a name, address or party affiliation. Forms are available at Armed Services Recruitment Centers, Area Agencies on Aging and many branches of the U.S. Postal Service and state, county, and municipal offices. Registration-by-mail forms must be postmarked by Feb. 12.

• In-person, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Office of the Registration Commission in Room 609 of the County Office Building, 542 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh. The Elections Division will be open until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 to accept hand-delivered registration forms.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming special Congressional election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb is quickly approaching.

Saccone, of Elizabeth Township, and Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, are vying to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in the 18th Congressional District.

Residents of the district wishing to vote in the March 13 special election must be registered by Feb. 12, the Allegheny County Elections Division announced Tuesday.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation must also notify the elections division by Feb. 12.

The district includes parts of Greene, Washington, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 24,000 registered voters.

Murphy held the seat for about 15 years. He resigned in October, after details of an affair he had became public, including the allegation that the pro-life Republican asked his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

To qualify to vote, one must be a United States citizen at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election, and 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.