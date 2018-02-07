Crash in Somerset County kills 1, closes turnpike from New Stanton to Breezewood
Updated 6 hours ago
A fatal crash involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer in Jefferson Township, Somerset County, Tuesday night closed the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike all the way from New Stanton to Breezewood, officials said.
State police said the crash occurred around mile marker 102 at about 11:30 p.m. and left one person dead. All eastbound lanes were closed for the 86-mile stretch for accident reconstruction and investigation until about 9 a.m.
All eastbound traffic was being detoured at New Stanton to Route 119 South, then Route 40 East to Interstate 68 East in Cumberland, Md., to Interstate 70 west, which will allow travelers to re-enter the Turnpike at Breezewood — a long detour to keep traffic, especially commercial trucks, on highways instead of windy, treacherous roads, police said.
