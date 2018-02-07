Erie breaks winter season snowfall record — more to come

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ERIE — The city of Erie has now broken its record for snowfall during the winter season — and more snow is expected to fall.

A low pressure system is expected to drop three to five inches of snow on the northwestern Pennsylvania area.

So far, Erie's 152.1 inches of snow beats its previous record of 149.1 inches set in the 2000-01 season.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland tweeted out the news:

The 2017-2018 Erie, PA seasonal snowfall has now broken the record with this morning's snowfall. The seasonal total is now at 152.1 inches. The previous record was 149.1 inches from the 2000-2001 season. #pawx #Erie #snow — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 7, 2018

Meteorologist Zach Sefcovic at the Cleveland office told the Erie Times-News, "It's been a relentless winter" for residents of the area.

Much of the seasonal total came during the Christmastime storm that brought five feet of snow to the city.