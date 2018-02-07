Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Wet roads, few problems expected across Western Pennsylvania for rush hour, evening

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:21 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Major highways around the Pittsburgh region remain mostly wet Wednesday afternoon as rush hour nears, but PennDOT officials warn motorists to drive cautiously as temperatures are expected to drop.

"We don't anticipate any major issues," said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh.

State roads in Allegheny County will remain under a 45 mph speed limit until about 3:30 p.m., Cowan said.

The state is not expecting any problems for Thursday morning's rush hour, as the storm is to pass through Western Pennsylvania, he said.

Area high occupancy vehicle, HOV, lanes will stay closed through Wednesday, PennDOT said.

Motorists who experience slick and icy spots on area roads should call PennDOT at 800-349-7623.

Snow removal crews will continue treating roads Wednesday and Thursday, Cowan said.

In Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties, all state-maintained roads are passable, but the PennDOT wants motorists to stay home, if possible, said Valerie Peterson, a PennDOT spokeswoman in Uniontown.

PennDOT crews have been clearing the roadways all day and will remain on snow removal duty until the storm has passed, Peterson said.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Wednesday afternoon for Washington, Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Clarion counties, while Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties were clear, the National Weather Service said.

Radar image of rain and snow across the region around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

 

New Castle and Butler could see 6 inches to 7 inches of snow accumulate through 1 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Latrobe were predicted to get only an inch of snow.

The chance of snow drops off Wednesday evening in the Pittsburgh area.

In the Greensburg area, light snow is predicted this afternoon, with the chance of snow dropping to about 40 percent. There is a slight chance of snow Thursday morning, with the high temperature around 26 degrees, the weather service said.


ROAD CONDITIONS, ACCIDENTS

WESTMORELAND

Hazardous conditions were reported along Thomas School Road in Carbon, Hempfield Township, Wednesday afternoon due to icy and snowy road conditions. A truck accident about 2:30 p.m. snarled traffic, according to emergency dispatches.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Related Content
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Pittsburgh metro area as a winter storm threatened to bring the region snow, ...
People cross Fifth Avenue in Oakland on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People cross Fifth Avenue in Oakland on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
City of Jeannette Public Works employee Scott Howard, loads up a salt truck, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
City of Jeannette Public Works employee Scott Howard, loads up a salt truck, as snow begins to fall, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Woody Rodriguez clears snow for pedestrians along New Kensington’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Woody Rodriguez clears snow for pedestrians along New Kensington’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me