Wet roads, few problems expected across Western Pennsylvania for rush hour, evening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Major highways around the Pittsburgh region remain mostly wet Wednesday afternoon as rush hour nears, but PennDOT officials warn motorists to drive cautiously as temperatures are expected to drop.

"We don't anticipate any major issues," said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh.

State roads in Allegheny County will remain under a 45 mph speed limit until about 3:30 p.m., Cowan said.

The state is not expecting any problems for Thursday morning's rush hour, as the storm is to pass through Western Pennsylvania, he said.

Area high occupancy vehicle, HOV, lanes will stay closed through Wednesday, PennDOT said.

We have reduced speed limits on highways throughout the state. Check https://t.co/uKuZOUFmHi for the latest road conditions and restrictions. And remember, please slow down and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/01zC4nvKZ8 — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) February 7, 2018

Motorists who experience slick and icy spots on area roads should call PennDOT at 800-349-7623.

Snow removal crews will continue treating roads Wednesday and Thursday, Cowan said.

In Westmoreland, Washington and Fayette counties, all state-maintained roads are passable, but the PennDOT wants motorists to stay home, if possible, said Valerie Peterson, a PennDOT spokeswoman in Uniontown.

PennDOT crews have been clearing the roadways all day and will remain on snow removal duty until the storm has passed, Peterson said.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Wednesday afternoon for Washington, Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Clarion counties, while Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties were clear, the National Weather Service said.

Radar image of rain and snow across the region around 3 p.m. Wednesday. National Weather Service

New Castle and Butler could see 6 inches to 7 inches of snow accumulate through 1 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Latrobe were predicted to get only an inch of snow.

The chance of snow drops off Wednesday evening in the Pittsburgh area.

In the Greensburg area, light snow is predicted this afternoon, with the chance of snow dropping to about 40 percent. There is a slight chance of snow Thursday morning, with the high temperature around 26 degrees, the weather service said.

ROAD CONDITIONS, ACCIDENTS

WESTMORELAND

Hazardous conditions were reported along Thomas School Road in Carbon, Hempfield Township, Wednesday afternoon due to icy and snowy road conditions. A truck accident about 2:30 p.m. snarled traffic, according to emergency dispatches.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.