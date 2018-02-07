Pittsburgh near bottom on Governing's large metro job analysis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Governing.com analysis of metropolitan job growth puts the Pittsburgh metro area near the bottom of the large metro group with a 1 percent in the average number of jobs in 2017 versus 2016.

The annual average growth for the 53 metros with 500,000 or more jobs was 1.8 percent, according to the report. Orlando, Fla., was at the top with 3.5 percent while Rochester, N.Y., was at the bottom with -0.5 percent.

Pittsburgh came in 43rd, tying with Baltimore. For the full list, click here .

Adding some salt to the area's football wounds, the home of the Patriots, Boston, was at 2 percent and Jacksonville, home of the Jaguars, was at 2.8 percent.

One tarnished silver lining for the area is that while Pittsburgh didn't make the list of 117 metro areas with 2 percent or higher growth, it also wasn't on the list of 155 metro areas that either lost jobs or grew by less than 1 percent.