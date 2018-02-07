Spirit Airlines fixes outage of site for online bookings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spirit Airlines' website was back in operation by mid-afternoon Wednesday, after it was out of service for a few hours, affecting those who sought out the site to reserve a seat or check on the status of a flight.

Stephen Schuler, Spirit's communications director, said the site experienced a “partial outage” at noon that resolved itself. “It appears another partial outage began around 12:40 p.m., and our IT team has resolved that situation,” he said just before 4 p.m.

The website problem had no impact on Spirit's flight operations, he said.

During the outage, those who wanted assistance with new or existing flight reservations were referred to the airline's Twitter account, its reservation phone line or other websites.

Spirit is the sole carrier for flights headed from Unity's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to destinations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The low-fare airline also offers flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to those areas and to Dallas/Fort Worth, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.