York County man died in turnpike crash in Somerset County, coroner says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A York County man was pronounced dead at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash late Tuesday in Somerset County that shut the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for about 10 hours, according to Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller.

Miller said James E. Marsh, 57, of York, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash that occurred in Jefferson Township, Somerset County, eight miles west of the Somerset interchange about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Miller said Marsh was outside his vehicle when he was struck and killed.

A state police report on the accident from troopers at the turnpike detail in Somerset was not yet available. Authorities reported that the crash involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer in Jefferson Township.

The accident closed the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike all the way from New Stanton to Breezewood, officials said.

State Police said the crash occurred around mile marker 102 closing all eastbound lanes along the 86-mile stretch for accident reconstruction and investigation until about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

All eastbound traffic was being detoured at New Stanton to Route 119 South, then Route 40 East to Interstate 68 East in Cumberland, Maryland to Interstate 70 west, which will allow travelers to re-enter the Turnpike at Breezewood — a long detour to keep traffic, especially commercial trucks, on highways instead of windy, treacherous roads, police said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.