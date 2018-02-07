Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Procter & Gamble moving hundreds of jobs to W.Va. plant

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
John Minchillo/AP
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Procter & Gamble has announced it plans to cut 500 jobs over about two years at an Iowa plant as it shifts production to a new factory in Martinsburg, W.Va.

“The number of full time P&G jobs at the Tabler Station plant will be 900, which is up from the previous 700,” P&G Communications Director Jeff LeRoy told WEPM in West Virginia.

The Press-Citizen reports the Iowa City plant's production of shampoos, conditioners and body washes will be transferred by late 2020. Production of mouthwashes and toothbrushes will remain in Iowa City.

The company says about 700 workers will remain in Iowa City, where P&G operates three facilities.

The company says it's also closing its plant in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of the production change. That plant produces dishwashing detergents and related chemicals.

