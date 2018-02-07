Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Washington County man who fled to Kentucky pleads guilty to drug charges

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
A Washington County man who twice fled sheriff's deputies – once to Kentucky – pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug possession with intent to deliver, according to District Attorney Eugene Vittone.

Kacee Pape, 21, also pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension, Vittone said.

Pape sold heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant in September 2016, Vittone said in a release. Once he was charged, Pape fled to Kentucky.

When he returned to Washington County, Vittone said, Pape again fled from sheriff's deputies when they tried to taken him into custody.

Pape pleaded guilty in front of Judge Valarie Costanzo, who sentenced him to 18 to 46 months in prison.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

