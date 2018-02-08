Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Slight warm-up coming for the region this weekend; no snow in forecast

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Houses on the South Side Slopes are covered in snow on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Houses on the South Side Slopes are covered in snow on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania residents will finally see some relief from the snow and ice as temperatures are expected to rise this weekend.

Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon, said highs are expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"It looks like starting tomorrow we are going to get into a mild warm-up," said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. "Unfortunately that also is accompanied by rain."

Hendricks said we should be out of the woods on any more snow until at least Feb. 15 when a system could bring more bad weather.

"At this point it's kind of right on the border between rain and snow," he said. "It's kind of hard to nail anything down beyond seven days."

Hendricks said the recent snow and ice the area has seen is considered to be normal.

"We usually end up having at least one to two ice storms per season," he said. "We've actually be fairly lucky the past few years and haven't had a great deal of it."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

