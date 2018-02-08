West Virginia Senate nixes abortion amendment change
Updated 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate has voted against revising a proposed state constitutional amendment that would authorize lawmakers to restrict abortion rights.
The resolution advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee would require two-thirds passage by both the Senate and House and a voter referendum to take effect.
The resolution says: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.”
The amendment, rejected 22-7 on Thursday, would guarantee the right to abortions to rape or incest victims or women who need them to save their lives.
Separately, the House Health and Human Resources Committee has advanced legislation barring most Medicaid-funded abortions.
State data shows 1,560 Medicaid-funded abortions last year.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 upheld women's constitutional rights to abortion.