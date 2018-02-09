Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

PennDOT urges residents to avoid shoveling snow onto roads to prevent crashes

Emily Balser
Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
This graphic provided by PennDOT shows the proper way to remove snow from driveways and properties to avoid putting it onto roads.
PennDOT
PennDOT is reminding residents to keep up with proper snow removal around state-owned roads to keep drivers safe.

PennDOT urges residents to not shovel snow onto state roads that have already been plowed. Snow shouldn't be shoveled onto any roadway because it can increase the potential for crashes.

Property owners can be held liable for any resulting crashes.

State law requires residents to use and maintain their property in ways that avoid creating hazardous road conditions for others, including not obstructing highway lanes and drainage facilities with snow and ice.

Fines can be as high as several hundred dollars.

PennDOT offers the following guidelines for shoveling or plowing snow on property near state-owned roads:

• Snow should be shoveled or plowed to the right side of the driveway as you are facing the intersecting roadway. By piling the snow away from the oncoming direction of the snow plows, the snow will not be pushed back onto the driveway.

• Eliminate snow piles at the property entrance whenever possible. High accumulations of snow can obstruct the vision of motorists.

• Don't push snow onto roadways at any time.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter .

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

