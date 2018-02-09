Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Greensburg Diocese to begin opioid response training in March

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic speaks at a press conference announcing the release of his pastoral letter on the opioid crisis in June 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 53 minutes ago

The Diocese of Greensburg will offer opioid-related training to diocesan and parish employees in March, making good on a promise made by Bishop Edward C. Malesic last year.

Training sessions will include information on the nature of addiction, support groups and nonjudgmental language, as well as how parishes can start support groups.

“While we cannot make each parish a recovery center, we can work to provide those on the ‘front lines' the tools to help someone in crisis find the resources they need,” Monsignor Larry J. Kulick told the Catholic Accent.

Kulick serves on the Bishop's Advisory Board on the Opioid Epidemic, which helped develop the agenda for the March training sessions.

Participating in the sessions will be representatives from the county drug and alcohol commissions and the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force. They will be on hand to provide referral information and answer questions.

In his Pastoral Letter on the Drug Abuse Crisis , issued in June, Malesic included education and training of staff as part of a seven-point action plan for the diocese.

All sessions will run from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursdays. The schedule is as follows:

• March 1 — St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning

• March 8 — St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown

• March 15 — Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg

• March 22 — St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

