Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call in Ohio; suspect held

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Westerville police have confirmed that two officers were fatally shot at a home in the Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Westerville police have confirmed that two officers were fatally shot at a home in the Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Westerville police have confirmed that two officers were fatally shot at a home in the Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Westerville police have confirmed that two officers were fatally shot at a home in the Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Updated 4 hours ago

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Police in Ohio said two officers were fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb on Saturday, and a suspect was in custody.

Westerville police said in a statement that the shootings happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. The officers were shot around noon after entering the residence.

Westerville police Chief Joe Morbitzer identified the officers as Eric Joering, 39, and Tony Morelli, 54. He said the officers were responding to a "potential domestic situation."

"The officers gave their lives in defense of others," Morbitzer said, struggling to keep his emotions in check. "They're true American heroes."

Police provided no details about the suspect during a brief news conference.

Republican Gov. John Kasich, who lives with his family in a nearby township, tweeted that he was "very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers." He asked Ohio residents to join him in "lifting up these officers' families in prayer."

President Trump tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD."

Westerville, on the northeast side of Columbus, is a suburb with about 39,000 residents.

The City of Westerville tweeted about the incident:

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me