Burglar writes 'I was here' in Armstrong County woman's shower

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A burglar left an ominous message inside an Armstrong County woman's home this week, according to state police.

State police said an unknown person went into a 40-year-old woman's home on Adrian Sherrett Road in Washington Township at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Whoever did it didn't have to force their way in and probably got in through a door, state police Trooper Joshua Osche said.

The person wrote “I WAS HERE” on the first-floor shower wall in permanent marker, then fled.

Osche said he has spoken with a man known by the victim, but he is not a suspect at this time. Osche would not disclose their relationship to protect the woman's identity.

“We're taking a look at if it was even possible he could have done it,” Osche said.

A motive was not known, Osche said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.