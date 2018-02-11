Residents in 18th District must be registered to vote by Monday to cast ballot in special election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents of southwestern Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District have until Monday to register to vote in the March 13 special election that will determine their next congressman.

Rick Saccone of Elizabeth Township and Democrat Conor Lamb of Mt. Lebanon are vying to replace former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in the 18th Congressional District.

Residents of the district wishing to vote in the special election must be registered by Monday under state law. Registered voters who have moved or changed their name or party affiliation also must notify the elections division by Monday.

The district includes parts of Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

People who are not yet registered to vote can do so by visiting their local county election office or going online at VotesPA.com. Voter registration forms also can be found at post offices, state government agencies and state liquor stores.

Voters who know they will not be in their municipality on election day or who cannot go to the polls because of illness or physical disability can vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline to apply for a civilian absentee ballot is 5 p.m. March 6 (postmarks do not apply). The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. March 9.

Absentee ballot applications can be obtained from the county election office or by going online at VotesPA.com.

The application must either be delivered or mailed to the county election office, which will then mail out the absentee ballot

Murphy held the seat about 15 years. He resigned in October, after details of an affair he had became public, including the allegation that the anti-abortion Republican asked his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

To qualify to vote, one must be a United States citizen at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district at least 30 days before the election and 18 years of age on or before the day of the election.

The Westmoreland County election office is located at 2 N. Main St., Suite 109, Greensburg PA 15601. The phone number is 724-830-3150.

The Allegheny County election office is located at 542 Forbes Ave., Suite 609, Pittsburgh PA 15219. The phone number is 412-350-4500.

The Greene County election office is located at 93 East High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370. The phone number is 724-852-5304.

The Washington County election office is located at 100 West Beau St., Suite 206, Washington, PA 15301. The phone number is 274-228-6750.

