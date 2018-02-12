Washington County man charged in crash that killed Brownsville woman
Updated 49 minutes ago
A Washington County man went through a stop sign in California Borough March 25 and caused a crash that killed a Brownsville woman and injured three others, borough police allege in court documents filed Monday.
Matthew A. Mance, 28, of Cokeburg, was arraigned before Centerville District Judge Joshua Kanalis on charges of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, and four counts each of reckless endangerment and careless driving filed by California Police Chief Rick Encapera.
Killed in the crash was 26-year-old Angie Givens, and three passengers in her car were injured, according to Encapera.
Witnesses said Mance ignored a stop sign off East Malden Drive where it enters Malden Road and struck a 2012 Hyundai sedan Givens was driving, Encapera reported in an affidavit of probable cause.
Mance was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.