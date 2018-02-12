Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Washington County man charged in crash that killed Brownsville woman

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 49 minutes ago

A Washington County man went through a stop sign in California Borough March 25 and caused a crash that killed a Brownsville woman and injured three others, borough police allege in court documents filed Monday.

Matthew A. Mance, 28, of Cokeburg, was arraigned before Centerville District Judge Joshua Kanalis on charges of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, and four counts each of reckless endangerment and careless driving filed by California Police Chief Rick Encapera.

Killed in the crash was 26-year-old Angie Givens, and three passengers in her car were injured, according to Encapera.

Witnesses said Mance ignored a stop sign off East Malden Drive where it enters Malden Road and struck a 2012 Hyundai sedan Givens was driving, Encapera reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Mance was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me