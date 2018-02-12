Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Mom of teen who allegedly planned to shoot Uniontown classmates also charged

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

The mother of a teenager who allegedly planned to shoot four students at Uniontown High School last month is now charged with allowing the 14-year-old to store multiple firearms in his bedroom.

State police in Uniontown on Monday filed a felony complaint of knowingly and intentionally providing a firearm to a minor against Lenora Ann Hendrix, 45, of Henry Clay Township, according to online court dockets.

Records indicate Hendrix has not yet been arraigned on the charge.

Hendrix is the mother of a 14-year-old boy who was arrested Jan. 25 after a student overheard the teen talking on a school bus about shooting four students at the high school. The youth is charged in juvenile court with making terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to cause a catastrophe.

Hendrix could not be reached for comment and an attorney is not listed for her, according to the online docket.

A student who heard the threat thwarted the youth's plan after he informed his parents, who then notified police. Troopers went to the suspect's home to interview the teen and his mother and also obtained a search warrant.

Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said at a Jan. 26 news conference announcing the teenager's arrest that state police seized a cache of weapons from his bedroom and “were able to avert a catastrophe.”

“The Pennsylvania State Police found in the juvenile's bedroom: one semi-automatic rifle, one shotgun, two machetes, throwing knives, two lever-action rifles, a revolver, a crossbow with arrows and bulk ammunition,” he said.

Cell phones at the home also were confiscated.

The complaint was filed Monday before North Union Township District Judge Nathan Henning. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled during Hendrix's arraignment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

