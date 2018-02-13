Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Troopers: Everson man used municipal credit card to make $3K in personal purchases

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Troopers in Belle Vernon are asking the public's help in locating a former Everson Borough employee who is accused of using a municipal credit card to purchase $2,954 in gasoline and items for personal use.

An arrest warrant on charges of theft and receiving stolen property is pending against Nicholas C. Ranker, 27, of Connellsville, according to Trooper Jason Zanolli.

Zanolli alleges in a criminal complaint filed before Star Junction District Judge Richard Kasunic that between May and Jan. 15, when the alleged thefts were uncovered, Ranker used the credit card to make personal purchases at multiple Sheetz stores in Fayette County and in Scottdale and New Stanton in Westmoreland County.

Ranker also allegedly used the card to purchase tools for himself at a hardware store in Scottdale, Zanolli said in court documents.

Ranker is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone state police at 724-929-6262.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

