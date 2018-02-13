Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Indiana County woman dies in crash near Homer City

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Updated 14 hours ago

An Indiana County woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Center Township, according to state police in Indiana.

Police said the accident occurred at 10:17 a.m. when Lisa J. Cooper of Indiana was driving east on Route 56, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound dump truck driven by Robin Smith of New Florence. The crash occurred east of the highway's intersection with Route 954, near Homer City.

Police said Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Cooper was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle, according to information released by Indiana County Coronor Jerry Overman Jr.

Overman's report did not include an official cause of death, which is still pending following an autopsy performed on Tuesday.

The highway was closed for more than 3 hours.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

