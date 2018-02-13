Free fish on Lenten Fridays? There's an app for that

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for a free fish sandwich this Lenten season?

Primanti's has an app for that. Kind of.

From now through Good Friday, customers who dine at Primanti Bros. during the week are eligible to receive a free fish sandwich on Fridays if they scan their receipt using the restaurant's new rewards app.

“Some people claim the biggest fish sandwich during Lent,” said Toni Haggerty of Primanti's original location in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District. “But we think we're the only ones crazy enough to give it away for free.”

A coupon for the free sandwich will appear on app users' phones on Friday mornings.

Diners must spend at least $5 on food between Saturday and Thursday in order to qualify.

“I've been working here for more than 40 years,” said Haggerty. “And this is the best deal we've ever had. There are a ton of places with a fish fry, but only one place for free fish.”

The app is available through Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.