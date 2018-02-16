Police: 2 shot in attempted murder-suicide in Fayette County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police discovered a driver with a gunshot wound when they responded Thursday to a car crash in Nicholson Township, Fayette County. They found the suspected shooter close by, wounded.

Christopher Ryczek, 47, of Smithfield allegedly shot a 40-year-old Smithfield woman, then shot himself, according to police. The woman managed to drive away but crashed into a fence and was thrown from her vehicle.

Ryczek is in critical condition at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.

The victim's condition is unknown. Police said they took her to Ruby Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but hospital staff said Friday she is not a patient there.

Ryczek parked his vehicle off Buncic Road Thursday afternoon hoping to speak with the victim, who typically drives that route, according to police.

At some point, Ryczek encountered the victim and shot her, police said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.