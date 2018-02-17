Pittsburgh area to see some snow Saturday amidst flooding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh area is under a flood warning until Sunday morning but could see some snow flurries later Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Moon Township, areas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio along the Ohio, Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers are under flood warnings until 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

The areas in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties affected include Pittsburgh, Dashields, Elizabeth, Braddock and Sutersville.

“Do not drive through flooded areas. The water may be deeper than it appears,” said an weather service safety message attached to the flood warning.

Pittsburgh's department of public works closed McArdle Roadway between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington because of a landslide Saturday. Engineers were dispatched to the scene to “assess the stability of the hillside.”

The 10th Street Bypass is flooded and closed to traffic. Fort Duquesne Boulevard is serving as the closure's detour.

The “bathtub” area of westbound I-376 (Parkway East) closed Friday due to heavy rains and flooding. That section was still closed Saturday morning and a PennDOT spokesperson said the agency does not know when it will reopen.

All traffic approaching that section of the Parkway East, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, is being detoured. Signs are posted to guide motorists around the closure.

A storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on some parts of the region over 24 hours.

Among the hardest-hit areas, Monroeville had received 3.6 inches through Friday morning, while Edgewood and Mt. Pleasant got 3.4 inches and Washington got 3.3 inches.

The weather service forecasted less than a half-inch of snow to fall in the region starting Saturday around 4 p.m. The snow is expected to turn to rain briefly before switching to snow again Saturday evening.

The high Saturday was 39 degrees and the low 31.

Sunday's forecast shows partly sunny skies with a high of 45 degrees.

Rain will continue to fall into next week with warm temperatures ranging from 59 to 71 degrees.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.