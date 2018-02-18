Two men sought in Ohiopyle burglaries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Fayette County are looking for two people suspected in the burglaries of three Ohiopyle Borough businesses in the early morning hours of Feb. 16.

According to police, the suspects used a crowbar to enter a window or door of Ohiopyle Bakery and Sandwich Shoppe, Firefly Chocolates and Ohiopyle House Cafe, where they damaged property and stole alcoholic beverages and cash totaling $2,120.

All three businesses operated seasonally and sustained a total of $11,800 in property damages, police said.

Police identified one suspect as Joseph Cyril Stenger, 37, of Everson. The identity of the other, masked suspect, was unknown.

Video surveillance of the suspects was posted by police on the Fayette County Crime Stoppers website and Facebook page. Police are asking anyone knows the whereabouts of Stenger and the identity of the other person in the photo to call at 724-320-2042.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.