Regional

Catching a break — temps could hit mid-70s on Tuesday

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 6:39 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania will get a short reprieve from wicked winter weather when temperatures inch into the low 70s on Tuesday and hit a high near 69 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely today with rainfall totals of between 14 inch and 12 inch, the weather service reported. Temperatures will begin to rise today to a high near 56 degrees and winds from the south between 9 and 13 mph.

The overnight temperature will hover in the mid-50s and turn warmer on Tuesday with a high of 73 and partly sunny skies predicted. Winds will continue to increase with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight Tuesday and temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with a high around 57 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a chance of showers and high near 69 degrees.

The rest of the week will be rainy and cooler, but temperatures will stay well above freezing, with overnight temperatures in the low- to mid-40s and daytime temperatures peaking in the low- to upper-50s.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

