Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: Gun-wielding Ohio pastor helped rob Sunday school teacher

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 9 hours ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.

The Blade newspaper reports that St. Paul's AME pastor Anthony Morris, wife Zelda Morris and 19-year-old daughter Kamali Morris are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Police say 39-year-old Nickema Turner of Maumee was in her class teaching when the teen grabbed her by the hair. They say Zelda Morris punched Turner in her face and the pastor then threw Turner to the ground. Police say that Zelda Morris dumped out Turner's purse and took items including a stun gun and cellphone. The pastor allegedly held a gun on Turner.

No attorneys were listed in court records.

Turner was treated at the scene by first responders.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me