Clarion University narrows field of presidential candidates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Clarion University of Pennsylvania is in the final stretch of a national search to fill its presidential mansion, university officials said Monday.

Officials at the state-owned university 75 miles north of Pittsburgh said three finalists for the post will be available to meet with the public later this week. The school is seeking a president to replace Karen Whitney . Whitney, who served Clarion for seven years, who announced her intent to retire effective June 2018. But she left Clarion early, late last summer when she was named interim chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of former chancellor Frank Brogan.

A Clarion spokesman said the university's presidential search committee has narrowed its search to three finalists. Each will participate in open forums over the next several weeks.

Dr. Robert (Bob) Glenn is president of Athens State University in Alabama, a position he has held since 2008. His open forum is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Suites on Main North Theater.

Dr. Martin Abraham is provost at Youngstown State University and has been in that role since 2014. His open forum is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. March 5 in the Suites on Main North Theater.

Dr. David Urban is dean of Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. His open forum is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. March 7 in the Suites on Main North Theater.

The university's presidential search committee is scheduled to meet March 14 to vote on two finalists to be forwarded to the Clarion Council of Trustees. If approved by the council, those names will be forwarded to the State System Board of Governors, who will make the final selection.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib