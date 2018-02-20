Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Regional

Police investigate Snapchat threat, 'insensitive' comments at Somerset high school

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 7:45 a.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

A juvenile male made “insensitive” comments Friday at a Somerset County high school regarding a school shooting in Florida and sent a threatening message Monday night to other students, according to state police.Troopers received several phone calls from parents who reported that their children had received a message around 10 p.m. Monday on Snapchat “saying to not go to school tomorrow if they want to live,” according to a news release. They attend North Star High School in Boswell, not far from the Westmoreland County border.

Investigators learned the juvenile male who allegedly sent the message on the popular image-sharing social media app also made comments about a Parkland, Fla. shooting last week that left 17 people dead and several others injured after a former student brought a gun to the high school there.Police said there is no immediate threat toward the North Star School District. Police will be present in the district Tuesday.

Troopers did not list an age for the juvenile male or say if he would face any charges.School districts around the area have been struggling with rumors and threats since the Florida shooting. A Snapchat message shut down Franklin Regional School District Friday after a student sent a threatening photo. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

