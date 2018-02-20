Eastern Pa. school district adds Diwali to its list of official school holidays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Haynes discusses how boards must consider legitimate secular and educational reasons in adding religious holidays to their school calendars.

A Pennsylvania school district has added the Hindu holiday Diwali as an official day off for students.

The Council Rock School District in Bucks County voted unanimously on Feb. 15 to approve a 2018-19 calendar that includes Diwali as an official school holiday. Council Rock joins the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and several public districts in New York and New Jersey, which added the holiday in 2017.

Diwali is an autumn festival of lights, signifying the spiritual victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

“If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali?” asked Rajan Zed, Hindu statesman and president for the Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement released Monday.

“Closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating Pennsylvania schools were to (Hindus') faith,” Zed said.

Zed suggested that all Pennsylvania schools, public-private-charter-independent, to seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, adding that awareness about other religions created by such holidays would make Pennsylvania students “well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens.”

Hinduism is the world's third-largest religion, with about 1.1 billion followers, 3 million of whom live in the U.S.

About 1 percent of Pennsylvanians identify as Hindu, according to Pew Research Center.

The 2010 census shows the Asian-Indian population in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area increased to 14,568 people, up from 8,736 in 2000 in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties. More than 103,026 live in Pennsylvania, an increase from about 57,000 in 2000.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.