Two arrested near Delmont after undercover cocaine buy outside bar

Two men were arrested Friday on drug-related charges after members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force set up a controlled cocaine buy in the parking lot of a bar near Delmont.

Alexander M. Ball, 29, of Export, and Perry Antonovich, 36, of Pittsburgh, are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy after the purchase that took place outside of Hot Rod's Bar along Route 22, west of Delmont about 7:15 p.m.

Police used a confidential informant to set up a purchase of one-half ounce of cocaine for $600, according to court documents filed before Export District Judge Charles Conway by Delmont officer Jacob Cholock and Murrysville officer David Coleman.

Both Cholock and Coleman are members of the task force.

Cholock reported in the affidavit of probable cause that Ball was arrested near the scene after the transaction. Antonovich was stopped by Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar after he drove away from the area along Route 22 in his GMC Sierra and was placed under arrest, Coleman reported.

Antonovich had the $600 in marked bills used in the drug transaction in his right front pants pocket, Coleman reported in the affidavit of probable cause.

Ball and Antonovich were ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bond.

In the past year, police and drug use experts have seen both powder and crack cocaine gaining in popularity, in part because some drug users fear a deadly heroin overdose.

“Some have said they are afraid of dying (from heroin),” Westmoreland County Detective Tony Marcocci told the Tribune-Review in September.

Like heroin, cocaine is cheap, Marcocci said.

At its peak in the 1990s, cocaine cost about $100 a gram, but now it's as low as $80 a gram, he said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.