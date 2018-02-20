Brownsville man charged with assaulting, choking police officer
A 29-year-old Fayette County man is in the county prison after being charged with assaulting and choking a Brownsville Police officer who was responding to reports of a disturbance at an apartment late Saturday.
Justin Arvin of Brownsville was arraigned before South Union Township District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangering and simple assault following the incident about 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on Steele Street.
Police reported that Arvin grabbed the unidentified officer by the throat shortly after he arrived. Police said an officer from Redstone Township who assisted at the scene was able to move Arvin away from the officer, who did not require medical treatment.
Arvin was ordered to jail after failing to post $25,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 26 before Jeffries.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.