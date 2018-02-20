Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Driver was under the influence of heroin in Derry crash, troopers allege

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 1 hour ago

State police in Greensburg allege a Hempfield man was under the influence of heroin when he ignored a stop sign in Derry Township almost a year ago and caused a two-vehicle crash.

Kody R. Konop, 25, is charged with driving under a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, careless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving in connection with the March 13 accident at the intersection of South Valley Street and Route 217.

Witnesses told Trooper Brandon Boyd that Konop appeared to have his head down toward his lap when he ignored a stop sign on South Valley Street at 11:31 a.m. while driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling on Route 217, according to an affidavit filed with Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.

Boyd reported Konop was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, but he spoke to Konop in an ambulance after he was extricated from his car.

“Konop advised that he had lost his brakes and was unable to stop for the stop sign. I asked Konop if he had been drinking or had taken any illegal drugs,” Boyd wrote.

“Konop stated, ‘I shot up last night. ... I am dope sick,'” Boyd wrote in the affidavit.

Boyd reported that he saw Konop “go on the nod” multiple times as he was interviewed and that Konop admitted that he had been addicted to heroin.

An emergency medical technician told troopers that Konop “had admitted to him he was using drugs” before the crash, the trooper said.

Boyd said he confiscated a hypodermic needle “that was sticking out of a pair of black and red socks that was in the door pocket” of Konop's vehicle.

The complaint was mailed via summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 14 before Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me