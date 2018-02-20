Driver was under the influence of heroin in Derry crash, troopers allege

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg allege a Hempfield man was under the influence of heroin when he ignored a stop sign in Derry Township almost a year ago and caused a two-vehicle crash.

Kody R. Konop, 25, is charged with driving under a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, careless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving in connection with the March 13 accident at the intersection of South Valley Street and Route 217.

Witnesses told Trooper Brandon Boyd that Konop appeared to have his head down toward his lap when he ignored a stop sign on South Valley Street at 11:31 a.m. while driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling on Route 217, according to an affidavit filed with Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.

Boyd reported Konop was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of multiple injuries he suffered in the crash, but he spoke to Konop in an ambulance after he was extricated from his car.

“Konop advised that he had lost his brakes and was unable to stop for the stop sign. I asked Konop if he had been drinking or had taken any illegal drugs,” Boyd wrote.

“Konop stated, ‘I shot up last night. ... I am dope sick,'” Boyd wrote in the affidavit.

Boyd reported that he saw Konop “go on the nod” multiple times as he was interviewed and that Konop admitted that he had been addicted to heroin.

An emergency medical technician told troopers that Konop “had admitted to him he was using drugs” before the crash, the trooper said.

Boyd said he confiscated a hypodermic needle “that was sticking out of a pair of black and red socks that was in the door pocket” of Konop's vehicle.

The complaint was mailed via summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 14 before Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.