Regional

Monetary donations sought for Uniontown tornado victims

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Utility crews work on North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown after a tornado touched down on Thursday night causing damage across several neighborhood areas.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated less than a minute ago

Monetary donations to help victims of a rare February tornado in Uniontown are being accepted by Fayette County Community Action and the Fayette County Volunteer Organizations After Disaster.

The EF1 twister on Thursday destroyed 22 buildings and heavily damaged nine others, according to officials.

In total, 218 structures sustained some level of damage — 74 with minor damage and 114 that mainly needed to be cleaned up.

The damage was concentrated on homes and businesses in the North Gallatin Avenue area on the north and east sides of the city. Officials estimated that the tornado traveled about three-quarters of a mile.The 7 p.m. tornado packed wind gusts of up to 105 mph, ripping the roofs off some structures and toppling trees and power lines.

An EF1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 to 110 mph, powerful enough to damage roofs and push mobile homes off foundations and moving vehicles off roadways, according to tornadofacts.net.

Checks can be made out to Fayette County Community Action and should have “disaster relief” written in the memo line. Donations can be mailed to Community Action to the attention of “disaster relief” at 108 N. Beeson Blvd., Uniontown, PA 15401.

It was the first time since 1950 that a tornado struck in the Pittsburgh region in February, according to the National Weather Service.

Firefighters rescued people who were trapped in their homes or cars; one person sustained minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary lodging, food and clothing in 25 cases consisting of 64 people whose homes were destroyed or are uninhabitable. The agency distributed 34 supply kits to clean up minor damage.

The Salvation Army was providing meals for 35 people who are staying at a Uniontown hotel and distributed 18 cleanup supply kits.

Emergency management officials are assessing the damage.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

