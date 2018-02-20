Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Rescued bald eagle, struck by train near Ohiopyle, dies

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
This bald eagle was caught on camera in mid-January by Andrew O'Nell of Mill Run in the Casparis area, which is a mountain area southeast of South Connellsville, primarily in Connellsville Township. O'Nell said he thinks eagles are making a comeback, and that some have been sited in the Youghiogheny River Gorge, Indian Creek Valley and Chestnut/Laurel Ridge Mountains.
Andrew O'Nell
Updated 1 hour ago

A bald eagle that was rescued Saturday in a remote section of Fayette County near Ohiopyle after it was struck by a train has died of its injuries.

"We certainly did everything we could to save it, but sometimes there's nothing that can be done. It's a shame. ... It was a beautiful, mature eagle," state game warden Shawn Barron said.

Three hours after receiving a report of an eagle being injured near the CSX railroad tracks, Barron carried the 14-pound eagle out of the wild about 4 p.m. Saturday and took it to the nonprofit Wildlife Works Inc. rescue facility in Youngwood.

"Unfortunately, I got the call Monday that it had passed away. I was told it must have had internal injuries from being struck by a train," Barron said.

"I believe the initial call came in from a train operator," Barron said.

Barron said when he arrived, the eagle attempted to fly off.

"It was still able to fly about 1 foot off the ground but got hung up on some nearby brush. It was all of 14 pounds. ... I had to carry it 3 miles out," he said.

Barron said he used welding gloves to handle the eagle.

"With the beak and talons ... sometimes they can even break through those gloves," he said.

He said it takes "at least two to five years" to reach the maturity of the eagle injured Saturday.

Wildlife Works officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but the group posted a note on its Facebook page Monday at 12:42 p.m. that the eagle had passed away.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

